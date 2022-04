MEES POBLOCKI - Genevieve (nee Paduchowski)

April 2, 2022 Of North Collins, NY. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Mees. Loving mother of Joseph Jr., Jeffrey (Lisa), Dwayne (Karen), Timothy Poblocki and Brenda (Tom) Donovan. Loving sister of Alex Poduchowski. Lovng daughter of the late Raymond Paduchowski and Irene Kaczmarek. Cherished by many grand and great grandchildren. No prior visitation. A memorial service will follow at a later date. Arrangements by Wentland Funeral Home, North Collins, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.