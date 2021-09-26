SCOVAZZO - Genevieve
(nee Sulowski)
Of Buffalo entered into rest of September 22, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Vincent Scovazzo; devoted mother of Donna Scovazzo and Marcia DiCenso; cherished grandmother of Rena (Kenny) Jessie, Melissa Greico, and Joseph Ballard; adored great-grandmother "Red" of Kenny Jr., Ethan and Mason; loving daughter of Stanley and Mary Sulowski; also survived by family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., Monday from 4-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.