WASiURA - Genevieve
(nee Grzywa)
Of Tonawanda Twp., November 4, 2020 at age 91. Beloved wife of the late Matthew; loving mother of James (Sally) and David Wasiura; devoted grandmother of James, Joseph, David and Doug (Kristina) Wasiura and five great-grandchildren; dear sister of Wanda (late Joseph) Hess, Ceil (late Walter) Turek and the late Lottie (Richard) Bielecki and Mary (Ted) Konieczek; also survived by nieces and nephews. There are no prior visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption Church, 435 Amherst St., Saturday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church and be mindful that face coverings and social distancing are required. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Buffalo in Genevieve's memory are preferred. Share online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 5, 2020.