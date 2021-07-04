Menu
George BARREN
BARREN - George
Passed away on December 11, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Ann (Ahr) Barren and loving companion
of Susan Kavanaugh; dear father of Lynne (Michael) Shaver, Susan (Edward) Askey and Donald (Paula) Barren; loving grandpa of Christopher (Audri) and Jeremy Shaver; Adam Askey, Erica (Rafe) Langston, Amanda (George) Lorenz, Christopher and Joshua Schroeder and the late Daniel Shaver; great-grandfather "bampa" of 16; loving step-dad of his bonus family Mary Ellen (Joe) Mesi, Leon (Kim) Winkowski, Lynn (Jim) Lantz and Rachel (Rick) BeDell; loving grandpa of his bonus grandkids Christopher Olivieri, Jennifer (Ricky) Braun, Rachael (Josh) Clemons, Keenan and Shepherd Lantz, Nate (Annabelle) BeDell, Colby and Marissa BeDell; brother of Marie (late Bartholomew) Leone, late Robert (late Thelma) Barren, late Richard (Beverly) Barren, late Elizabeth (late Richard) Bosz and late Francis (late Judy) Barren; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday July 12th at 11:00 AM at St. John Vianney Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Greenfields Health and Rehab Center, 5949 Broadway, Lancaster, NY 14086. George was a member of the Knights of St. John Commandery #387 and the St. John Vianney Holy Name Society. He loved bowling and golfing. The family would like to especially thank the staffs at both the Greenfields and the St. Joseph's Hospital for the wonderful care they provided to George and all his family. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. John Vianney Church
NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
George was a great friend. When my wife and I first joined SJV, (1987), George invited me to a Holy Name Meeting. It was the best thing that could happen to meet others in our new church. He was always positive and upbeat. He volunteered for everything when help was needed. He will be greatly missed!
Joe Ciminelli
Friend
July 4, 2021
