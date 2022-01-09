Menu
George R. BRAGG
BRAGG - George R.
January 5, 2022; age 84. Beloved husband of the late Nancy M. (nee Huber) Bragg; loving father of Teresa Bragg, Ronald (Laurie) Bragg, Kathleen Velie and Kelly (James) DeMarco; cherished grandfather of 12 grandchildren and five adored great-grandchildren. The family will be present on Friday from 3-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 1024 French Road, Cheektowaga, where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. Friends invited. Please share online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2022.
