George BROWN
BROWN - George
A Sheriff Deputy for the Erie County Sheriff Department and Marine Corps Veteran departed this life on Friday, October 16, 2020. He leaves to mourn a host of family and friends. Family will receive friends 4-7 PM, Thursday, at BRIAN K. LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, 2528 Bailey Avenue. Funeral will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic, visitation will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations and masks must be worn at all times. Please go to www.brianklewisfuneralhomes.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 21, 2020.
