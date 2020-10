BROWN - GeorgeA Sheriff Deputy for the Erie County Sheriff Department and Marine Corps Veteran departed this life on Friday, October 16, 2020. He leaves to mourn a host of family and friends. Family will receive friends 4-7 PM, Thursday, at BRIAN K. LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, 2528 Bailey Avenue. Funeral will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic, visitation will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations and masks must be worn at all times. Please go to www.brianklewisfuneralhomes.com