My condolences to the Catalano family on your loss. I believe your family at one time owned a car dealership and my aunt Mable Timm bought an Oldsmobile Toronado from them. Hope your getting along during these tough times. Hope you had a good Holiday. I'm living in Clarence. Brothers of Mercy Senior Apartments #208. 716 580 0794. Take care....Stay safe.

RAYMOND J. HOELSCHER III Friend January 8, 2022