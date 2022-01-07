CATALANO - George L., Sr.
Age 80, of Silver Creek, NY, December 30, 2021. Husband of the late Maureen E. (Karin) Catalano. Calling hours Sunday, January 9, from 12 Noon-3 PM, at the McGRAW-KOWAL FUNERAL HOME, 736 Central Ave., Dunkirk, NY. Masks are required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, January 10, at 10 AM, in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 165 Central Ave., Silver Creek, NY. Entombment will be in the Pieta Mausoleum of St. Mary's Cemetery, Dunkirk. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George's name to: Tidewell Foundation-Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, Florida 34238. www.tidewellhospice.org
. To post condolences or memories, please go to http://mcgrawkowal.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 7, 2022.