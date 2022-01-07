Menu
George L. CATALANO Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
McGraw-Kowal Funeral Home
736 Central Ave
Dunkirk, NY
CATALANO - George L., Sr.
Age 80, of Silver Creek, NY, December 30, 2021. Husband of the late Maureen E. (Karin) Catalano. Calling hours Sunday, January 9, from 12 Noon-3 PM, at the McGRAW-KOWAL FUNERAL HOME, 736 Central Ave., Dunkirk, NY. Masks are required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, January 10, at 10 AM, in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 165 Central Ave., Silver Creek, NY. Entombment will be in the Pieta Mausoleum of St. Mary's Cemetery, Dunkirk. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George's name to: Tidewell Foundation-Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, Florida 34238. www.tidewellhospice.org. To post condolences or memories, please go to http://mcgrawkowal.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Calling hours
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
McGraw-Kowal Funeral Home
736 Central Ave, Dunkirk, NY
Jan
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
165 Central Ave, Silver Creek, NY
Funeral services provided by:
McGraw-Kowal Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Trish, Jennifer and Larry We just found out about your Dad. We are so very sorry, and sad. Please know how much We care.
Susie fricano/Tommy and David
Friend
January 18, 2022
Lou & Phyllis, my prayers go out to you and your family. So very sorry for your loss.
Sue Valentine Teta
January 10, 2022
My condolences to the Catalano family on your loss. I believe your family at one time owned a car dealership and my aunt Mable Timm bought an Oldsmobile Toronado from them. Hope your getting along during these tough times. Hope you had a good Holiday. I'm living in Clarence. Brothers of Mercy Senior Apartments #208. 716 580 0794. Take care....Stay safe.
RAYMOND J. HOELSCHER III
Friend
January 8, 2022
Jenn and family... my sincere condolences hugs to you
Karen Delellis
January 8, 2022
Rest in peace my friend
Chris Henderson
January 7, 2022
