DOERMER - George
October 6, 2021, of Grand Island. Husband of 67 years of Hanna Doermer. Father of Arthur, Steve and Mark Doermer and the late Heide (late Peter) Stickl. Grandfather of Peter (Ashley) and Adam Stickl, Steven (Kate), Joshua, Renee and Timothy Doermer. Great-grandfather of Corbin, Myles and Holden George Stickl and Savannah and Luke Doermer. Brother of Stefan (Hilda) and Heinrich (late Annarosa) Doermer, Kathi (Heinrich) Maerz and the late Elisabeth (late Jurgen) Jassen and Hans (survived by wife Brunhilda) Doermer. Friends may call Sunday, 4-7 PM, at the KAISER FUNERAL HOME, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. Funeral Services will be held Monday, at 10 AM, at Cornerstone Church. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 8, 2021.