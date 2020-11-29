Menu
George Edward ROVISON
ROVISON - MSgt. George
Edward
Age 92, of the City of Tonawanda, November 4, 2020. Master Sergeant Rovison retired from the 914th Tactical Airlift Group, in June of 1988 after 40 years of service. After his retirement he pursued his interest in music and continued to play his ethnic string instrument. He also enjoyed puttering around the house. He was the husband of the late Helen (nee Matijas) Rovison; beloved father of his devoted daughter Teresa Rovison-Jones. He also had several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held privately, interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. If so desired, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or to ConnectLife. Condolences may be shared online at www.FrettholdandHamp.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
