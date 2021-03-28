EKES - George R.
Of Franklinville, entered into rest March 19, 2021. Beloved husband of Marion R. Ekes (nee Jonathan). Devoted father of George, Thomas, Irene, Rochelle (Joel Caffrey), Crystal (Rob Burkett) Ekes and Paula (John) Bernard. Adored grandfather of Jake, Breanne, Curt, Thomas, Andrew, David, Anthony, Scott, Krysta, Alexis, Adam, Andrew, Kaylyn, John Frank, Stephanie, Emily and Brandon. Cherished great-grandfather of Lily, Rylie, Peyton, Carter, Nicholas, Gianna and Luca. Loving son of the late George and Estelle Ekes Sr. Dear brother of the late Shirley (late Tom) Winarski. No prior visitation. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.