George A. FERGUSON
Ferguson - George A.
March 17, 2021, of Blasdell, NY. Beloved husband of the late Martha (nee Walty); dearest father of Mary Beth (Tom) Calzone; cherished grandfather of Beth (Brian) Boros, Marc (Melissa) Calzone and Laura Calzone and great-grandfather of Brycen, Xander, Zoey, Baron and Xavier; dear brother of the late Edith Kandron and brother-in-law of Raymond (Sharon) Walty and Betty Nash. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 12 PM at St. Nicodemus Lutheran Church, 12029 Liberia Rd. (corner of Four Rod Rd.)Please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by WOOD FUNERAL HOME, East Aurora, NY. Online condolences and livestream at www.woodfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
St. Nicodemus Lutheran Church
12029 Liberia Rd. (corner of Four Rod Rd.), NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mary Beth, Sending my heart-felt condolences for the loss of your dear father. Gone from our lives but forever in our hearts. Sincerely, Silvia Ardito
Silvia (Ardito) Myhre
March 20, 2021
