Ferguson - George A.
March 17, 2021, of Blasdell, NY. Beloved husband of the late Martha (nee Walty); dearest father of Mary Beth (Tom) Calzone; cherished grandfather of Beth (Brian) Boros, Marc (Melissa) Calzone and Laura Calzone and great-grandfather of Brycen, Xander, Zoey, Baron and Xavier; dear brother of the late Edith Kandron and brother-in-law of Raymond (Sharon) Walty and Betty Nash. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 12 PM at St. Nicodemus Lutheran Church, 12029 Liberia Rd. (corner of Four Rod Rd.)Please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by WOOD FUNERAL HOME, East Aurora, NY. Online condolences and livestream at www.woodfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 18, 2021.