FERRARA - George Salvatore, Jr.

Age 53, passed away suddenly at his home in California on December 19, 2021. Born on December 11, 1968, George is survived by his wife, Carol (Pietrocarlo) Ferrara; his older sisters, Valerie (Rick) Ritacco, Dawn Ferrara Mirand, and Hope Ferrara Hossenlopp, and his five nieces, whom he loved dearly, Caralyn (Brian) Mirand Koch, Alexa Ritacco, Victoria Hossenlopp, Kristen Mirand, and Stephanie Hossenlopp; and many great friends who were like family to him. He was preceded in death by his father, George, Sr.; and mother, Loretta. George was born in Syosset, NY and lived in Kings Park, NY before moving to Kenmore, NY and graduating from Kenmore West High School, where he enjoyed playing soccer and football as well as serving on student council. He went on to achieve a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Buffalo State College, where he was proud to be a founding member of the Buffalo State College chapter of Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity. George then attended Niagara University where he earned a Master's of Science in Education. Additionally, George went on to earn a second Masters of Education in Educational Management from the University of LaVerne. George had recently returned to Niagara University earning an ABD in Leadership and Policy. His love and passion for teaching began at The Park School of Buffalo Summer Day Camp, in Buffalo, NY. There, he was the counselor everyone wanted to have or at least be able to hang out with. His personality was larger than life. His teaching days began at Ontario High School in the Chaffey Joint Union High School District. He later went on to teach at Rancho Cucamonga High School, but spent the majority of his career teaching AP Government and Economics at Los Osos High School; until going on to pursue leadership positions in higher education administration. The number of students' lives he touched and impacted is immeasurable and will remain his greatest legacy. George was loved and known by all for his spirited quick wit, mischievous sense of humor, and passion for fun. George's love of adventure inspired him to travel throughout the world, many times with his treasured students and one of his cherished best friends, Nick DiFlavio. George was the Life of the Party. Family and close friends will fondly remember George's ability to interject fun into any situation with style, flair, and gusto. A celebration of his life will be held in the coming months in California, as well as in Buffalo, NY to celebrate George's memory. Donations can be made to honor George once the scholarship fund in his name is established.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.