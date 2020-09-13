GRAGER - George
Of Blasdell, NY, September 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Maria (Rehner) Grager; dearest father of Rosemarie (Allen) Hirschbine and John G. (Deborah) Grager; grandfather of Michael (Tabitha) and Matthew (Allison) Sayles; predeceased by four sisters and one brother; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: Erie County Cremation Service, 824-6435. Please share condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.