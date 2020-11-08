ROBERTS - George H.
Of Lake View, entered into rest October 31, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Shirle G. (nee Garthwaite) Roberts; devoted father of David W. (Elaine) Roberts, Rachelle Roberts and the late George H. Roberts II and Wayne Roberts; cherished grandfather of 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Mander and Rachel Roberts; dear brother of Bernice (late Frank) Crowder, Gloria (late Bill) Lantzer, Barbara (late Bob) Roberts and the late Jess Roberts, Jimmy Roberts and Freddie Roberts; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., Monday, from 4-7 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Bath National Cemetery. Mr. Roberts was a Navy veteran of WWII. A member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge, 992. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, donations may be made in George's name to Southtowns Christian Center. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.