Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
George H. ROBERTS
ROBERTS - George H.
Of Lake View, entered into rest October 31, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Shirle G. (nee Garthwaite) Roberts; devoted father of David W. (Elaine) Roberts, Rachelle Roberts and the late George H. Roberts II and Wayne Roberts; cherished grandfather of 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Mander and Rachel Roberts; dear brother of Bernice (late Frank) Crowder, Gloria (late Bill) Lantzer, Barbara (late Bob) Roberts and the late Jess Roberts, Jimmy Roberts and Freddie Roberts; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., Monday, from 4-7 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Bath National Cemetery. Mr. Roberts was a Navy veteran of WWII. A member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge, 992. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, donations may be made in George's name to Southtowns Christian Center. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.