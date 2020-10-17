Menu
George H. TUCKER Jr.
Tucker - George H., Jr.
Of Hamburg, NY, October 16, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Maryann (nee Shumway) Tucker; loving father of Lisa Tucker, Cheryl Kummer (Gary Charnock), George Tucker III (Nancy Lewandowski), and Kimberly (late Alex) Kruszka; cherished grandfather of Nicole, Alyssa, Ashley, Kelsey, Derrick, and the late Patrick DiChristopher; adored great-grandpa of Dion, Nylesha, Ni'Jon, Nariah, Emersyn, Mason, and great-great-grandpa of Isabella; predeceased by two brothers and two sisters; also survived by three sisters, nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will be present on Sunday from 2-6 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (Corner of Rogers Road). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10AM at SS Peter and Paul Church, 66 East Main St., Hamburg, NY 14075 (Please assemble at Church). Mr. Tucker was an Army Veteran, lifetime member of the Scranton Vol. Fire Co., and a member of the AMVETS. Please share your condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
18
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY 14075
Oct
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
SS Peter and Paul Church
66 East Main St., Hamburg, New York
