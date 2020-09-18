ALLEN - George Hanson
Age 94, of Niagara Falls, NY, on September 8, 2020. Born June 15, 1926, in Niagara Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Harris S. and Anna M. (Hanson) Allen. On May 31, 1952, George married Dorothy A. DiJoseph. Mrs. Allen predeceased him on December 6, 1996. George is survived by children, Jayson (Laura) Allen of Johns Island, SC, Randall (Marcie) Allen of North Tonawanda, NY, Barbara (Richard) Hoffman of Strykersville, NY and Iris (Gerry) Coté of College Station, TX; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Shirley Allen; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by two brothers and three sisters. George's funeral service, concluding with Navy Military Honors, will be held on Sunday, September 20th, at 11:30 AM at Riverside Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Laura Norris-Buisch officiating. Family and friends invited. If desired, memorial offerings may be made to Riverside Presbyterian Church. Arrangements are under the care of Michael R. Goodlander, OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences and view full obituary at www.GOODLANDERCARES.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 18, 2020.