ERCKERT - George Herbert, III

Of Depew, NY, went home to be with his Lord November 22, 2020, at age 92. Devoted husband of 65 years of the late Joan C. (Struebing); loving father of Lynn (Alan) Owcarz and George IV (Debra) Erckert; grandfather of Jamielyn (JC) Herod, Peter Erckert, and Abigail Owcarz; cherished great-grandfather of Erica and Brett; dearest brother of Dorothy (Donald) Readett, Bernice (Richard) Graser and Carol (late Richard) Waters; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in George's memory to Camp Hickory Hill, 2970 Kohler Rd., Varysburg, NY 14167.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.