Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
George Herbert ERCKERT III
ERCKERT - George Herbert, III
Of Depew, NY, went home to be with his Lord November 22, 2020, at age 92. Devoted husband of 65 years of the late Joan C. (Struebing); loving father of Lynn (Alan) Owcarz and George IV (Debra) Erckert; grandfather of Jamielyn (JC) Herod, Peter Erckert, and Abigail Owcarz; cherished great-grandfather of Erica and Brett; dearest brother of Dorothy (Donald) Readett, Bernice (Richard) Graser and Carol (late Richard) Waters; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in George's memory to Camp Hickory Hill, 2970 Kohler Rd., Varysburg, NY 14167.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.