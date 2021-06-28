Menu
George H. HERTEL
HERTEL - George H.
Age 91, of Ridgeway, Ontario, Canada, died on June 26, 2021, at the Gilmore Lodge in Ft. Erie. Husband of the late Regina (nee Connolly) Hertel; loving father of Donald G. Hertel, Barbara Hertel, Joanne (Kenneth) Cramer and the late Sandra Hertel; grandfather of five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brother of the late Lorraine Dungan-Hodge. Friends received by the family on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 2-4 PM at the BRUNNER FUNERAL HOME, 156 Robinson St., North Tonawanda. Interment will be private at Acacia Park Cemetery. George was a U.S. Navy Korean War veteran. George retired from F.N. Burt in Cheektowaga. Memorials may be made to your local Meals on Wheels.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Service
4:00p.m.
Brunner Funeral Home
156 Robinson Street, NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Don & family, very Sorry to hear about your Dad. Dan told me.
Thomas DiPasquale
July 1, 2021
Condolences to the family on your loss.
Stan Z
June 28, 2021
Drago and Lida Koscak
June 28, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time of mourning
Tom and Edie Fraterrigo
June 28, 2021
