Dearest Colleen, Mark and Harper Elaine, We are so sad for all of you on the passing of your wonderful, and so loving grandfather and GGPA. May it ease your pain and sorrow knowing that God is holding GGPA in the palm of His hands and all of you in His heart. Our love, prayers and support always. Mom and Dad Ralyea

Diane Ralyea Family December 15, 2021