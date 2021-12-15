Menu
George A. HITZEL
HITZEL - George A.
December 14, 2021, age 94 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of 70 years to Ruth (nee Schneggenburger); dearest father of Suzanne (James) Walsh and James (Janet) Hitzel; dear grandfather of Brian (Tiffany) Walsh, Krista Hitzel, Michael Hitzel, Daniel (Kristin) Walsh, Colleen Walsh (Mark Ralyea) and great grandfather of Amelia Stack, Cameron, Bryce, Quinn, Westen, Elese Walsh and Harper Ralyea; brother of June (late Robert) Roetzer; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Friday, December 17 from 4-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd. Depew). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., at 12 Noon. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Mr. Hitzel served in the US Army.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Dec
18
Service
12:00p.m.
Queen of Martyrs Church
180 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest condolence to Jim and the family. Keeping you in our prayers. May his soul rest in eternal peace.
Samir and Candice Kopti
Friend
December 17, 2021
Hitzel family, So sorry to hear about George. Always a pleasure to see and talk to him. May your memories and kodak moments be treasured and help you through your grief.
Mary Ann and Joe Barone
Friend
December 15, 2021
Dearest Colleen, Mark and Harper Elaine, We are so sad for all of you on the passing of your wonderful, and so loving grandfather and GGPA. May it ease your pain and sorrow knowing that God is holding GGPA in the palm of His hands and all of you in His heart. Our love, prayers and support always. Mom and Dad Ralyea
Diane Ralyea
Family
December 15, 2021
Dearest Ruth, Sue, Jim, James and Family, Our deepest sympathy to all of you on the passing of your wonderful, and so loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. May it ease your pain and sorrow knowing that God is holding GGPA in the palm of His hands and all of you in His heart. Our love and prayers always. Richard, Diane and Family
Diane Ralyea
Family
December 15, 2021
