HOWZE - George G., Sr.
Of Amherst, entered into rest December 19, 2021. Beloved husband of Brenda M. (nee Gooden) Howze; cherished father of George G. Jr., James and Ryan (Nicole) Howze. Relatives and friends may visit the Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 701 E. Delavan Ave., Buffalo, on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 10:00-11:00 AM, where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Mr. Howze was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and a retired New York State Trooper. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.