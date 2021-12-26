Menu
George G. HOWZE Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
HOWZE - George G., Sr.
Of Amherst, entered into rest December 19, 2021. Beloved husband of Brenda M. (nee Gooden) Howze; cherished father of George G. Jr., James and Ryan (Nicole) Howze. Relatives and friends may visit the Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 701 E. Delavan Ave., Buffalo, on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 10:00-11:00 AM, where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Mr. Howze was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and a retired New York State Trooper. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
701 E. Delavan Ave, Buffalo, NY
Dec
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
701 E. Delavan Ave, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So Sorry for the tremendous loss to the Howze Family. Sending my thoughts and prayers for easier days to come.
Jillian P.
Other
December 27, 2021
The J54 CVICU
December 27, 2021
