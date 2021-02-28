Menu
George P. IHLE Jr.
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
IHLE - George P., Jr.
Age 87, of Lakeland, FL, formerly of Grand Island, NY passed away peacefully after a brief illness on February 15, 2021. George was born in Buffalo, NY on August 15, 1933, the son of the late George P. Sr. and Louise Ihle. He graduated from Riverside High School before serving in the Marines for four years. After returning from the service he married Patricia Robinson and they celebrated their 65th anniversary this past October. In addition to his wife he is survived by two sons, George P. Ihle III (Lisa) and Robert J. Ihle (Andrew Kiener), his brother Philip Ihle, his grandchildren Jennifer (Dominic) Florio, George P. Ihle IV (Anna) and Jason Ihle (Brittani) and his great-grandchildren Brayden, Noah, Benjamin, Madison, Kendall and Lincoln. He was predeceased by his brothers Harvey Ihle Sr. and Richard Ihle. Private services will be held at a future date.


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
My condolences to the whole family.
Lynn Grucza
February 28, 2021
Semper Fidelis. Fair Winds and Following Seas.
David Wolgast
February 28, 2021
