HOERNER - George J., III

November 2, 2020, age 78, of Boston, NY. Beloved husband of 59 years to Mary A. (nee Kotowski) Hoerner; dearest father of Michael (Karen), Richard (Deborah) and Joseph Hoerner; dear grandfather of Rebecca, John, Emily and Allison; son of the late George J., Jr. and Cosimina (nee Gelardo) Hoerner; brother of Barbara (Matthew) Dutkiewicz, James (late Elizabeth Ann) Hoerner and Carol (late Vito) DelSordo; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private Services were held. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.