Rev. George K. BEACHER
BEACHER - Rev. George K.
Of Grand Island, entered into rest on November 15, 2020, at age 80. Beloved husband of 54 years to Karen (nee Kevra) Beacher; devoted father of Laura (Carl) Long, Elizabeth (Damon) Wright and Andrew (Rebekah) Beacher; cherished grandfather of CJ (Haley) Long IV, Emily (Barrie) Walsburger, William Tyler Long, Olivia Wright, Asher Wright, Luke Beacher and Sarah Beacher; adored great-grandfather of Ruby Mae and Liza Grace; loving son of the late Lillian and the late Dr. George (late Phebe) Beacher; dear brother of Karen (Dr. Thomas) Winters; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services private. Interment Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler, PA. A Celebration of George's Life will be held in Western New York at a later date. If desired, contributions in George's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 4955 N. Bailey Ave., #217, Amherst, NY 14226 or online at www.diabetes.org/donate. Arrangements by DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
