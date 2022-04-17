KARAM - George F.

The biggest, warmest, most generous heart stopped when George passed away on March 28, 2022, at age 84. He leaves behind generations who know his optimistic joyful love of life. Survived by his wife of 59 years, Earlotta; children, Gregory (Andrea) Karam, Kristin (Thomas) Brown, Jeffrey Karam and Michelle (Thomas) Keilman; grandchildren, Kara, Marissa and Sarina Brown, Michael and Sophie Karam, Ryan, Georgina, Samuel, and Harrison Keilman; great-grandchildren: Joshua and Pierson Brown and Thomas Sugrue; also survived by sisters, MaryLouise and Patricia; and brothers, Michael and Bernard. Preceded in death by parents, Edmund and Mary (Kane) Karam; brother, Edmund; and sisters, Shirley and Kathie. After graduating from St. Mary's School, Cortland, George attended St. Mary's College, Maryland and SUNY Cortland. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard. He lovingly provided for his family for 30 years as Sales Manager at Sexton, and in retirement, owned and operated The Union Hotel, Corfu NY . A Funeral Mass will be held on April 23, 2022, at 10:00 AM, at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 18 West Main Street, Corfu. A luncheon will follow at: 8656 Church Street, East Pembroke. A Celebration of George's Life will continue that evening at his "Happy Place". Flowers gratefully declined, instead, please bring your favorite memories of George.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.