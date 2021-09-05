Menu
George Foster KELLY
FUNERAL HOME
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd
Williamsville, NY
KELLY - George Foster
August 17, 2021. Dear father of Shannon (Salvatore) Bonetto and Brennan Kelly; loving grandfather of Justin and Meghan Bonetto; brother of Dr. John P. (late Suzanne) Kelly; former spouse of Margaret (Joyce) Kelly; also survived by four loving nieces. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Mary's Church in Swormville, Monday, September 13 at 10:30 AM. Arrangements by Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
Sep
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Mary's Church
Swormville, NY
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
