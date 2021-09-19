Menu
George R. LEWIS Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Alan R. Core Funeral Home, Inc.
1933 Kensington Avenue
Buffalo, NY
LEWIS - George R., Jr.
September 12, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Juanita Lewis (nee Silas). Loving father of George R. Lewis, III, Marguerite A. Lewis and Linda Williams; also grandfather of one; predeceased by Lenita J. Lewis. Survived by a host of nephews, nieces, family and friends. Wake 11 am, Funeral 12 Noon, Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Delaine Waring A.M.E. Church, 680 Swan Street. Entombment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation Monday, 6 PM-9 PM, at Alan R. Core Funeral Home, 1933 Kensington Avenue, Cheektowaga, NY 14215.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Alan R. Core Funeral Home, Inc.
1933 Kensington Avenue , Buffalo, NY
Sep
21
Wake
11:00a.m.
Delaine Waring A.M.E. Church
680 Swan Street, NY
Sep
21
Funeral
12:00p.m.
Delaine Waring A.M.E. Church
680 Swan Street, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Alan R. Core Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our prayers are with Sis. Marquerite and the Lewis Family. God is with you at this difficult time. The Fannie. Noonan Missionary Society . Of DeLaine Waring AME Church President Patria A Pullins
Patria A Pullins
September 19, 2021
My prayers are with the Lewis Family. May the beautiful memories of your father carry you through this time of loss. He served his country, his community and his family with great pride. He's going home to rest in peace.
Jean MacFarlane
Friend
September 19, 2021
