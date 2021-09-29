McCLAMB - George R.

Entered into rest September 28, 2021. Beloved husband of Rev. Edna M. McClamb; loving father of Leroy, Daniel K. McClamb and predeceased by George V. and Dora Dean McClamb; grandfather of three; brother of Helen C. McClamb, Charlotte Morris, Vera Stevens, Betty, Louis, David McClamb and Eva Merrit and predeceased by Bernice and Doris. Wake 11 AM Saturday, Funeral 12 Noon at New Hope Baptist Church, 2090 Genesee St. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. Arrangements by ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 29, 2021.