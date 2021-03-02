George and Marion were treasured friends of my parents and our family for decades. The world is a better place because of their lives. I will never forget my many conversations with George over the years--often on the sidelines of soccer matches involving Carolyn and Kristen. I valued his opinions and his humor. To Susan and the entire family, I am sorry for your loss. He was truly a man of God, and an outstanding Christian role model for all of us.

Bob Steinwachs March 2, 2021