MICHAEL - George E.
February 25, 2021, husband of the late Marion A. (nee Weiss) Michael; dear father of Susan (John) Schwarz and Maryann (Frank) Sciolino; grandfather of Carolyn (Jeffrey), Colleen (Jared), Anne (Kevin), Michael, Marybeth (Ryan), Stephen and Paul; great-grandfather of Connor, Grayson and Ellie. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gregory the Great Church, Williamsville, on Thursday at 10:30 AM. Please be mindful of social distancing and wearing a mask. George was a lifelong carpenter and a committed member of Carpenters Union #276. Gifts in George's memory made to your favorite charity
appreciated. Arrangements by the CARLTON A. ULLRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 2, 2021.