Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
George E. MICHAEL
FUNERAL HOME
Carlton A. Ullrich Funeral Home, Inc.
3070 Delaware Ave
Kenmore, NY
MICHAEL - George E.
February 25, 2021, husband of the late Marion A. (nee Weiss) Michael; dear father of Susan (John) Schwarz and Maryann (Frank) Sciolino; grandfather of Carolyn (Jeffrey), Colleen (Jared), Anne (Kevin), Michael, Marybeth (Ryan), Stephen and Paul; great-grandfather of Connor, Grayson and Ellie. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gregory the Great Church, Williamsville, on Thursday at 10:30 AM. Please be mindful of social distancing and wearing a mask. George was a lifelong carpenter and a committed member of Carpenters Union #276. Gifts in George's memory made to your favorite charity appreciated. Arrangements by the CARLTON A. ULLRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Gregory the Great Church
Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Carlton A. Ullrich Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
George and Marion were treasured friends of my parents and our family for decades. The world is a better place because of their lives. I will never forget my many conversations with George over the years--often on the sidelines of soccer matches involving Carolyn and Kristen. I valued his opinions and his humor. To Susan and the entire family, I am sorry for your loss. He was truly a man of God, and an outstanding Christian role model for all of us.
Bob Steinwachs
March 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results