MONCHO - George Of Lackawanna, NY, on December 11, 2021. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Scarsella) Moncho. Dearest father of Elaine (Timothy) Bammert and Michelle (Salvatore) Coniglio. Grandfather of Tyler, Tanner, Olivia and Owen. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Thursday, December 16th from 4-7 PM. Chapel Service starting at 7 PM.
Remembering George and his wonderful smile. He will surely be missed. Hoping he´s joined all the loved ones who have passed.
Mark and Mary Price
Family
December 17, 2021
Dearest Nancy and Family, I am so sorry I cannot be there in person, but know you are in my heart. George was a true gentleman and loved by many. I will always remember his kind heart and quiet nature. Rest in Peace, George. Sending love to all family greeting you into paradise.
Donna Hosking
Family
December 16, 2021
Dear Nancy and Family,
Please accept my deepest condolences on the loss of George.
+May his memory be eternal.
Helen Djordjevich Rosati
Friend
December 16, 2021
So sorry to have heard of George's death. We worked at the Buffalo News together meeting over 55 years ago. For so many years George was a part of my life. So many memories. He will be missed. May our Lord comfort each of you in your time of grieving.
Donald Santucci
Friend
December 16, 2021
Aunt Nancy our deepest sympathy on the loss of your husband and our Uncle George he is finally at peace he was such a kind man
Andrea and Chuck Briandi
Family
December 16, 2021
Nancy and family, Words are of little comfort at a time of such great sorrow but I want you to know my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family!
Eileen Scarsella
December 15, 2021
So sorry, George was one of the nicest pressmen we ever worked with!
Richard Montesano, Bart Montesano
December 15, 2021
My Prayers are with you and your family at this time George was a great person glad to have met him
brandyon
December 14, 2021
So sorry for your loss. You have a lot of fond memories to reflect on. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. May God be with you all during this most difficult of times.