George O. CLARKE Jr.
CLARKE - George O., Jr.
November 2, 2020, age 86. Beloved husband of Priscilla B. (nee Bowman) Clarke; caring brother of Janet M. (Donald) Menzies and James R. Clarke; also survived by nieces and nephews. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Mr. Clarke was a life member and Chaplain of the Inner Harbor Yacht Club, Twin City Elk's Lodge, Emmeritus member of the United States Squadron's America's Boating Club and Chaplain of Swiftwater Sail and Power Squadron. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made in George's name to the United States Squadron's America's Boating Club Education Fund, 1504 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh, NC 27607 or a charity of one's choice. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.
