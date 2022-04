PAPKE - George "Fred"

Age 69, March 5, 2021 of North Tonawanda, NY. Beloved husband of Darleen (nee Fingerlow) Papke; devoted father of Julie (John) Smith, Jody (Scott) Busch and Jason Papke; adored grandfather of Zackary, Danielle, Blake and the late Robbie; dear godfather of Nicole. He will be dearly missed by sweet Bella. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Fred's Life will be held at a date and time to be announced.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.