George was an integral part of the Friends of the Clifton Park Halfmoon Library for 14 years. We knew him as an interesting and complicated guy who always tried to do the right thing. He loved his daughter and grandkids without reservation and always kept me up on the grandkids´ current doings. The picture chosen for his obituary was perfect - I often sat beside George at board meetings and frequently found myself snorting with laughter at a quiet jokey comment from George. We will be thinking of his family.

Wilma Jozwiak Friend October 2, 2021