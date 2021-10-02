Menu
George V. PAWLOWSKI
ABOUT
West Seneca East Senior High SchoolWilliamsville East High School
FUNERAL HOME
Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home
73 West Main St
Cambridge, NY
Pawlowski - George V.
Clifton Park, NY-George V. Pawlowski, 88, formerly of Clifton Park, NY, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, VT.
Born August 31, 1933 in Buffalo, NY, he was the son of the late Victor and Genevieve (Michalski) Pawlowski.
George graduated from East High School in Buffalo and received his Associate's Degree in Applied Science from SUNY Buffalo. He earned his Professional Engineering Degree and also his Masters of Business Degree at SUNY Buffalo.
He had worked for the Town of Cheektowaga and in 1962, he began working for New York Telephone which became Verizon. George retired in 1992 as a Manager of Special Services.
George lived in Buffalo and moved to Clifton Park in 1977 where he resided until 2014 when he moved to Cambridge.
George was a member of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park. He volunteered at the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, at CAPTAIN in Clifton Park, SCORE in Albany and the Special Olympics.
He served on the Board of Directors for the Friends of Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library and was a charter member of the Steuben Athletic Club in Albany.
George loved to travel and went on many trips with Elder Hostels to Acadia, ME, Mystic, CT, Salem, MA and the University of New Hampshire doing Marine Studies.
Over the years, he enjoyed watching his daughter and also his grandchildren play sports. He loved reading about history, studying family genealogy and enjoyed biking and kayaking.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, M. Gail (Midsonk) Pawlowski who passed away March 26, 2013 and a sister, Joan Passmore.
George is survived by his daughter, Tracy Schneider of Cambridge; a brother, Ronald (Diane) Pawlowski of Baltimore, MD; three grandchildren, Calvin, Deacon and Quentin Schneider and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service with military honors will be at 10:30 am Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY with Rev. Debbie Earthrowl officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CAPTAIN Community Human Services, 15 Municipal Plaza, #3, Clifton Park, NY 12065 or Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park, NY 12065.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com
Funeral arrangements are with the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge, NY.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I too served with George on the Friends of the Library board. As treasurer he did his job with care and precision, and always kept a watchful eye on our spending, just as a treasurer should. All this was done with sly humor. He is missed.
Rhona Koretzky
October 4, 2021
My condolence to George´s family. George served as treasurer of the Friends of the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library Board. He was a loyal volunteer and an avid reader. Sending a message of peace to his family.
Jo Anne Robbins
October 2, 2021
George was an integral part of the Friends of the Clifton Park Halfmoon Library for 14 years. We knew him as an interesting and complicated guy who always tried to do the right thing. He loved his daughter and grandkids without reservation and always kept me up on the grandkids´ current doings. The picture chosen for his obituary was perfect - I often sat beside George at board meetings and frequently found myself snorting with laughter at a quiet jokey comment from George. We will be thinking of his family.
Wilma Jozwiak
Friend
October 2, 2021
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
D
October 2, 2021
