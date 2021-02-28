PEETE - George W.
February 23, 2021, beloved husband of Georgianna "Gina" (nee Georgeski); loving son of Dorothy and the late George; brother of
Tyrone (late Pamela), Alonzo (Elizabeth), Leroy (Gemela) and Kathy Peete; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 4-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east Dick Rd.). In accordance with NYS guidelines, face coverings and occupancy limitations will be observed. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.