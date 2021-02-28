Menu
George W. PEETE
FUNERAL HOME
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd.
Depew, NY
PEETE - George W.
February 23, 2021, beloved husband of Georgianna "Gina" (nee Georgeski); loving son of Dorothy and the late George; brother of
Tyrone (late Pamela), Alonzo (Elizabeth), Leroy (Gemela) and Kathy Peete; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 4-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east Dick Rd.). In accordance with NYS guidelines, face coverings and occupancy limitations will be observed. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
Gina - much love to you! He was always ready with a big smile and hello for me! What a great guy!!
LJ Dusel (Comella)
March 3, 2021
I´m very saddened to hear of his passing. He was always there with a friendly good morning and never forgot your name. My sympathy to his family and may God bless you all.
Lucja Maj RN
March 2, 2021
