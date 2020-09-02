Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
George R. HUNTER
HUNTER - George R.
September 1, 2020, age 73, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of 52 years, to Marcia A. (nee Male) Hunter; dearest father of Scott (Jennifer) Hunter, Timothy (Heather) Hunter, Christin (Matt) Yablonsky and Matthew (Jessica) Hunter; dear grandfather of eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brother of Kenneth (Suzanne) Hunter and Linda (Michael) Zuccarelli; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Thursday, September 3rd, from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM, at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (South of Como Park Blvd., Depew). Funeral Services will be celebrated on Saturday, September 5th, at Maryvale Drive Presbyterian Church, 425 Maryvale Dr., at 11 AM. Mr. Hunter was a proud Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and member of Francis Donovan American Legion and was an Elder at Maryvale Drive Presbyterian Church. Flowers gratefully declined.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.