HUNTER - George R.

September 1, 2020, age 73, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of 52 years, to Marcia A. (nee Male) Hunter; dearest father of Scott (Jennifer) Hunter, Timothy (Heather) Hunter, Christin (Matt) Yablonsky and Matthew (Jessica) Hunter; dear grandfather of eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brother of Kenneth (Suzanne) Hunter and Linda (Michael) Zuccarelli; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Thursday, September 3rd, from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM, at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (South of Como Park Blvd., Depew). Funeral Services will be celebrated on Saturday, September 5th, at Maryvale Drive Presbyterian Church, 425 Maryvale Dr., at 11 AM. Mr. Hunter was a proud Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and member of Francis Donovan American Legion and was an Elder at Maryvale Drive Presbyterian Church. Flowers gratefully declined.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 2, 2020.