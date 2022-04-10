Menu
George W. RENGERT
FUNERAL HOME
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd
Williamsville, NY
RENGERT - George W.
April 4, 2022. Husband of the late Juliann (Grandits) Rengert; father of Christopher (Coleen) Rengert; grandfather of Brandon, Benjamin, Christianna and Bethany Rengert; brother of Jean (Ronald) Sommer-Trickey, Susanne (late Geary) Hinshaw, Thomas (Janet) Rengert, the late William (late Ann) Rengert. No prior visitation. A Memorial at a future date to be determined. If desired, donations in George's name may be made to Roswellpark.org or Holtinternational.org. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
George was a really nice man and super duper salsa-chef! He loved his garden, his family, his plane, fast cars and good friends. Blessed to have known him. Deepest sympathy to his family.
Martha Miller
Friend
April 10, 2022
