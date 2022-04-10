RENGERT - George W.
April 4, 2022. Husband of the late Juliann (Grandits) Rengert; father of Christopher (Coleen) Rengert; grandfather of Brandon, Benjamin, Christianna and Bethany Rengert; brother of Jean (Ronald) Sommer-Trickey, Susanne (late Geary) Hinshaw, Thomas (Janet) Rengert, the late William (late Ann) Rengert. No prior visitation. A Memorial at a future date to be determined. If desired, donations in George's name may be made to Roswellpark.org
or Holtinternational.org
. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.