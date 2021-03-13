ROHE - George E.
Of Cheektowaga, NY entered into rest peacefully on March 10, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of 55 years to MaryAnn (nee Orzechowski); loving father of Scott (Andrea) and Angela (Jeffrey) Keipp; cherished grandfather of Evan, Jakob and Justin; son of the late George C. and Antoinette Rohe; brother of the late Raymond Rohe; survived by nieces and nephews. George was a member of the Blind Bowlers and the South Buffalo Lackawanna Lions. Services were private. Arrangements by the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Share memories and condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2021.