Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
George E. ROHE
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road
Cheektowaga, NY
ROHE - George E.
Of Cheektowaga, NY entered into rest peacefully on March 10, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of 55 years to MaryAnn (nee Orzechowski); loving father of Scott (Andrea) and Angela (Jeffrey) Keipp; cherished grandfather of Evan, Jakob and Justin; son of the late George C. and Antoinette Rohe; brother of the late Raymond Rohe; survived by nieces and nephews. George was a member of the Blind Bowlers and the South Buffalo Lackawanna Lions. Services were private. Arrangements by the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Share memories and condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Smolarek Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Miss FRANCINE broton
June 13, 2021
My sincere sympathy goes out to everyone!! George will be sadly missed by many!! His funny stories , contagious laugh and love for pasta will never be forgotten!! Love, Hugs and Sympathy to all!!! XXXOOO
Lisa
March 22, 2021
Really going to miss you Grandpa George. I will love and miss you. Your a great example for us all that all you can do everyday is be happy and push through anything and everything. I´ll miss you but I am happy your not suffering anymore. Can´t wait to eat some beans and wieners with you up there.
Daniel Boody
March 14, 2021
My deepest sympathies to the entire Rohe Family. I will remember George in my prayers.
Nancy (Kruszka) Smardz
March 13, 2021
I am so sorry to hear, your family has always been so dear to ours and George will be missed so much, especially his crazy jokes. May God bless all of you
Ed Dombkiewicz
March 13, 2021
Our deepest sympathy goes out to George's family. What great memories we have living on Hirschbeck across from you. Those were the days...
Mikki, Glen and Alan Tutterman
March 13, 2021
Hugs to all of you, still cannot grasp the fact we won´t hear a joke and laugh with George again. He filled our conversations with funny stories and always laughter. Glad he is back with Danny and Kenny for laughs and fun. We will cherish our good times and Kodak moments.
Mary Ann & Joe Barone
March 13, 2021
RIP buddy and God bless your family
Bob Brown
March 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results