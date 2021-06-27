SAVAGE - George R.
June 20, 2021, age 65. Beloved husband of Vernesia G. Savage; devoted father of Willie and Marvin (Ashley) Washington; loving grandfather of Emily and Hunter; dear brother of the late Keevan Savage; also survived by nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held via Zoom on Saturday July 3, 2021 at 1PM. Family and friends may view the service via zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88554850527?pwd=aXdkVm5sWElHVklMUjl2ZDhKajEvUT09
. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Please see George's Tribute Page for the Zoom password and to share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.