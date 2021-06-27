Menu
George R. SAVAGE
SAVAGE - George R.
June 20, 2021, age 65. Beloved husband of Vernesia G. Savage; devoted father of Willie and Marvin (Ashley) Washington; loving grandfather of Emily and Hunter; dear brother of the late Keevan Savage; also survived by nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held via Zoom on Saturday July 3, 2021 at 1PM. Family and friends may view the service via zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88554850527?pwd=aXdkVm5sWElHVklMUjl2ZDhKajEvUT09. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Please see George's Tribute Page for the Zoom password and to share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
Paul F. Baginski
June 27, 2021
I was so saddened to hear of George's passing! A truly wonderful person - someone I personally admired very much. Wise, funny, someone that I ALWAYS listened to, and felt so lucky to have known. George will be missed by so many!
Paul Baginski
June 27, 2021
