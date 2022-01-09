SCHICHTEL - George Vincent

Was born July 14, 1928 and died December 31, 2021. George is survived by seven children, Constance (Matthew) Lydon, George (late Debra) Schichtel, Andrew (Karen) Schichtel, Ruth (Robert) Smith, Mary O'Reilly, Mark (Julie) Schichtel and Kristen (William) Ryan; also survived by 24 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, George Joseph Schichtel and Elizabeth Ragan Schichtel and three sisters, Ellen Schichtel Bateman, Betty Schichtel Brockman and Evelyn Schichtel (Timmel) Tarbox. Because of the Covid health crisis a Celebration of George's Life will be held in the Spring. George lived the American Dream. Born and raised in Orchard Park, George began his education in a one room school house. He attended Orchard Park High School, graduated at 16, and joined the army in 1945 at 17 years old. The song "Sentimental Journey" was playing as he left for service from the Orchard Park train depot. The GI bill gave George the opportunity to attend and graduate from Michigan State university with a degree in Ornamental Horticulture. While attending Michigan State, ever ambitious, he began what would become Chestnut Ridge Evergreen Farm and Schichtel's Nursery. George married Mary Grubiak in 1954. "Watch our nursery grow!" was a sign proudly displayed on the back window of their wedding car. And grow it did. Their strong marriage was the beginning of a family of seven children and of a business that earned George the title "King of The Shade Trees" in a Parade magazine edition of the Buffalo News. Throughout his career, George would often remark "I never worked a day in my life". His love for his profession and community were the foundation for a life filled with many friendships, and memories. The WNY and NYS Nurserymen's Associations, The Orchard Park Conservation Board, Springville Country Club and the Baker Victory WAY program were a few of many organizations he loved being a part of. Nativity of Our Lord R.C. Church has been a very special place for George. He was a devoted member for many years. Memorials may be made to Plant WNY, P.O. Box 188, Amherst, NY 14051 or to Baker Victory Services-Way Program, checks payable to OLV Way Program, c/o Janie Janiga, OLV Services, 790 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, NY 14218. Arrangements by the F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.