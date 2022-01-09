SCHICHTEL - George Vincent Was born July 14, 1928 and died December 31, 2021. George is survived by seven children, Constance (Matthew) Lydon, George (late Debra) Schichtel, Andrew (Karen) Schichtel, Ruth (Robert) Smith, Mary O'Reilly, Mark (Julie) Schichtel and Kristen (William) Ryan; also survived by 24 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, George Joseph Schichtel and Elizabeth Ragan Schichtel and three sisters, Ellen Schichtel Bateman, Betty Schichtel Brockman and Evelyn Schichtel (Timmel) Tarbox. Because of the Covid health crisis a Celebration of George's Life will be held in the Spring. George lived the American Dream. Born and raised in Orchard Park, George began his education in a one room school house. He attended Orchard Park High School, graduated at 16, and joined the army in 1945 at 17 years old. The song "Sentimental Journey" was playing as he left for service from the Orchard Park train depot. The GI bill gave George the opportunity to attend and graduate from Michigan State university with a degree in Ornamental Horticulture. While attending Michigan State, ever ambitious, he began what would become Chestnut Ridge Evergreen Farm and Schichtel's Nursery. George married Mary Grubiak in 1954. "Watch our nursery grow!" was a sign proudly displayed on the back window of their wedding car. And grow it did. Their strong marriage was the beginning of a family of seven children and of a business that earned George the title "King of The Shade Trees" in a Parade magazine edition of the Buffalo News. Throughout his career, George would often remark "I never worked a day in my life". His love for his profession and community were the foundation for a life filled with many friendships, and memories. The WNY and NYS Nurserymen's Associations, The Orchard Park Conservation Board, Springville Country Club and the Baker Victory WAY program were a few of many organizations he loved being a part of. Nativity of Our Lord R.C. Church has been a very special place for George. He was a devoted member for many years. Memorials may be made to Plant WNY, P.O. Box 188, Amherst, NY 14051 or to Baker Victory Services-Way Program, checks payable to OLV Way Program, c/o Janie Janiga, OLV Services, 790 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, NY 14218. Arrangements by the F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc.
George was wonderful friend to our family and will be missed greatly. He was a leader by example in giving back to the Orchard Park community in countless ways. He is already missed and we'll cherish his memory in the years ahead. Our heartfelt condolences to George's family and many good friends.
Dave and Karen Ward
January 14, 2022
Such a profound loss to our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Schichtel family during this time a sadness. This spring we were fortunate to spend the whole day with George & Connie at the nursery looking at his beautiful trees and enjoying lunch. It's a memory we treasured then and will always. Thinking of you all with heavy hearts.
Shari & Frank Downing & Martha Piscitello
January 11, 2022
Our sincere sympathy to all the family. We valued our friendship with your Dad so much. We will miss his wonderful love and knowledge of nature. Rest in Peace.
Judy & Larry Chanda
January 11, 2022
George was a friend and mentor to me
He will always be in my prayers.
Rest In Peace.
Steve Bakowski (Beaver)
Friend
January 10, 2022
My sincere condolences go out to the Schichtel family. George was always kind and friendly to my family. Everytime I visited the nursey to visit my mom, George would always come out of his office to say hello. His death is a great loss to the community.
Rob Carlson
Friend
January 10, 2022
John and I are very sorry for your loss. We both lost a parent this year and understand your pain and learning to live with that pain of loss.
Thinking of you all.
Anne and John Northrup
Anne W Northrup
Family
January 10, 2022
Our hearts are broken. The Schichtel family, Orchard Park and the agricultural community lost an incredible gentleman. Heaven gained an amazing angel. We will miss you George.
Julie & Richard Schechter
Friend
January 10, 2022
We are so fortunate to have known George. What a wonderful man!
Jim and Pat Rindfuss
Friend
January 10, 2022
Paul Leone
January 10, 2022
It was such a privilege to know my friend Connie' dad, George. I will really miss his humor, the twinkle in his eye when he gave Connie and me tree ID tests while driving around the nursery, and his jovial fun loving attitude. Condolences to the Schichtel family.
Mary Beth Murphy
Friend
January 9, 2022
My deepest sincere condolences go out to the whole family. George Schichtel has been a role model for me. My dad started working for him when he was 16 years old. George was one of the best guys that I've ever met. He would always tell stories about my dad when he was working for him. I loved his stories. He always had a story or two every time we would go out for dinner. He was a successful businessman who I cherished. He was like a grandpa figure to me and a father figure to my father. I will always love him and I know he will look over me
Tammy Hayden
Friend
January 9, 2022
I would like to tell the Schichtel family i am sorry to hear of the passing of George. I met this man over 40 years ago when i would haul trees from his farms to Nurseries in NY, PA & NJ & ohio. He was a true friend, GOD BLESS & REST IN PEACE.
William J. Brainard / B&B truck ser
Work
January 9, 2022
On behalf of the family of the late Raymond and Arlene Schweitzer, I offer the condolences on the death of the Schichtel family patriarch, George. Much of our youth was spent in family events with George and Mary and children. I remember them both as loving, fun-filled, and hard working. God bless you all.