Sedor - George

October 21, 2020; beloved husband of late Virginia Sedor; devoted father of Lisa, George, and Jared (Bobbi) Sedor; loving grandfather of Keenan and Corette Sedor; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mr. Sedor was an Army Veteran of WWII. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Committal Service for George and his late wife Virginia at St. Matthews Cemetery in the Faith Mausoleum Friday, at 11:30 AM, followed by military honors. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 11, 2020.