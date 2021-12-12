SHEEHAN - George W., III
December 6, 2021, of North Java, NY. Cherished son of Marjorie and the late George W. Sheehan II; loving husband of Ann (nee Koteras); dearest father of George W. (Heather) Sheehan IV, Jean (Scott) Yager, Stephanie Angell, Jesse (Renata) Sheehan, Morgan (Paul) Blackmon and Mitchell Sheehan; beloved grandfather of Logan, Keara, George W. V, Dylan, Mackenzie, Aimee, Christian, Kyla, Harley, Eden, Beatrice and Aubrey; dear brother of Liz (Jerry) Nedimyer, Maureen (Junie) Alcazaren, Elaine Sheehan, Marty (Carrie) Sheehan, Mike (Joyce) Sheehan, Gerard (Linda) Sheehan, Maurice Sheehan, Kevin Sheehan, Pat (Chrissy) Sheehan, Greg (Shawn) Sheehan, Rosemary (Brian) Hise and Jerome (Melissa) Sheehan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to a Memorial Service, Saturday 10 AM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 31 Washington Ave., Batavia. No prior visitation. Share memories and online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.