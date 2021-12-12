Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
George W. SHEEHAN III
FUNERAL HOME
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home - East Aurora
64 Maple Street
East Aurora, NY
SHEEHAN - George W., III
December 6, 2021, of North Java, NY. Cherished son of Marjorie and the late George W. Sheehan II; loving husband of Ann (nee Koteras); dearest father of George W. (Heather) Sheehan IV, Jean (Scott) Yager, Stephanie Angell, Jesse (Renata) Sheehan, Morgan (Paul) Blackmon and Mitchell Sheehan; beloved grandfather of Logan, Keara, George W. V, Dylan, Mackenzie, Aimee, Christian, Kyla, Harley, Eden, Beatrice and Aubrey; dear brother of Liz (Jerry) Nedimyer, Maureen (Junie) Alcazaren, Elaine Sheehan, Marty (Carrie) Sheehan, Mike (Joyce) Sheehan, Gerard (Linda) Sheehan, Maurice Sheehan, Kevin Sheehan, Pat (Chrissy) Sheehan, Greg (Shawn) Sheehan, Rosemary (Brian) Hise and Jerome (Melissa) Sheehan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to a Memorial Service, Saturday 10 AM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 31 Washington Ave., Batavia. No prior visitation. Share memories and online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
31 Washington Avenue, Batavia, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home - East Aurora
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Judy and I offer our condolences to George's family and to all the Sheehan family. We are cousins but were never very close. So sorry for this event. Hope all are well.
Daniel L Grambo
December 20, 2021
Deepest condolences to George´s wife and children and to the entire Sheehan family. Marcella and I are so sorry for your loss.
Jeff Biniewski
December 13, 2021
God Bless, George. I know you are with Our Lord. I am so saddened.
Rick McClure
Friend
December 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results