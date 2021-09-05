SMITH - George E.
Age 76, of Hamburg, NY, passed away on August 30, 2021. Brother of Wayne (Sandy) Smith, Roy (Arlene) Smith and the late Arthur, Earl, Dennis and Barbara Smith; brother-in-law of Nancy, Donna and Tammy Smith; dearest friend of the late Shirley Daluisio; also survived by several nieces and nephews. There will be no calling hours. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, Springville. Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.