George T. BAUER
September 6, 2020. Husband of the late Anna Bauer; father of Marianna (Joseph) Brennan and Julius Bauer; brother of the late Livia Fleisig; grandfather of Eric and Rosalie Brennan. A Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to the Jewish Federation of Greater Buffalo. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 7, 2020.
