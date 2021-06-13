WALLACE - George W. "Biff"
Of Orchard Park, NY, June 12, 2021. Beloved husband of Therese (Terry O'Grady); son of the late George B. and Roberta (Zirbes) Wallace; brother of Gail (Richard) Erali and the late Roberta Wallace. Brother-in-law to the late Mary Kay Wolfe, Anne Curtis, Margaret and Harold Fabinsky, Kathleen and Donald Gugliemi, and Michael and Sharon O'Grady. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 3-7 PM at the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St. Orchard Park NY. Services from the funeral home Thursday at 11 AM. Friends invited. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Foundation, Inc. www.hospicebuffalo.org
. Mr. Wallace taught at South Davis Elementary School in Orchard Park where he started the first computer lab and organized the South Davis Flag Team. He was nominated numerous times to Who's Who Among American Teachers. Mr. Wallace is a Veteran of the US Airforce. He enjoyed cross country ski racing, running and loved any kind of media.
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2021.