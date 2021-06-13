Menu
George W. "Biff" WALLACE
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road
Orchard Park, NY
WALLACE - George W. "Biff"
Of Orchard Park, NY, June 12, 2021. Beloved husband of Therese (Terry O'Grady); son of the late George B. and Roberta (Zirbes) Wallace; brother of Gail (Richard) Erali and the late Roberta Wallace. Brother-in-law to the late Mary Kay Wolfe, Anne Curtis, Margaret and Harold Fabinsky, Kathleen and Donald Gugliemi, and Michael and Sharon O'Grady. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 3-7 PM at the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St. Orchard Park NY. Services from the funeral home Thursday at 11 AM. Friends invited. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Foundation, Inc. www.hospicebuffalo.org. Mr. Wallace taught at South Davis Elementary School in Orchard Park where he started the first computer lab and organized the South Davis Flag Team. He was nominated numerous times to Who's Who Among American Teachers. Mr. Wallace is a Veteran of the US Airforce. He enjoyed cross country ski racing, running and loved any kind of media.


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road, Orchard Park, NY
Jun
17
Service
11:00a.m.
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road, Orchard Park, NY
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mr. Wallace was my 5th grade teacher in 1981-2, the original Flag Team year. I absolutely loved my time in his gigantic classroom castle, and who could forget his fabulous tan Corvette?! Mr. Wallace was always warm and fun and genuinely interested in each and every one of his students. He was an absolute gem of a teacher, truly one of a kind.
Sara Simmons
School
June 18, 2021
George was a caring friend and devoted teacher who sought the best in his students and friends. My sincere sympathy to Terry and the many who will grieve his passing.
Kathy Keenan-Takagi
Friend
June 15, 2021
Terry Very sorry to read of Biff's passing. I have many fond memories of our college days. I'm sorry we've lost touch since then. Time passes too quickly. May he rest in peace.
Mark Pouthier
June 15, 2021
Oh Terry I´m so sorry for your loss of Biff the love of your life. I´m sure he is in Gods loving arms. Thinking and praying for you
Nancy Kelleher
Work
June 15, 2021
Mr. Wallace was my teacher in fifth grade and he had such a positive impact on my life. I was a transfer student without a lot of friends and he always made sure I felt welcomed and accepted. To this day he´s one of my favorite teachers and I became a teacher myself, in part because of Mr. Wallace. I aspire to be like him in the classroom and am so sorry to hear about his passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Hillary Maloney
School
June 14, 2021
Terry so sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with you and your family.
Chuck & Chris Ziemba
Friend
June 14, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Biff´s passing. Our friendship began in the College years. Even though we have lived in Florida for the past 15 yrs, the memories of our times together with Biff and Terry are priceless. Forever in our hearts.
Bob and Joan Stadelmaier
Friend
June 13, 2021
