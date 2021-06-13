Mr. Wallace was my teacher in fifth grade and he had such a positive impact on my life. I was a transfer student without a lot of friends and he always made sure I felt welcomed and accepted. To this day he´s one of my favorite teachers and I became a teacher myself, in part because of Mr. Wallace. I aspire to be like him in the classroom and am so sorry to hear about his passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.

Hillary Maloney School June 14, 2021