WEIMER - George D.
Lieutenant Buffalo Fire Dept.
Of Orchard Park, NY, December 27th, 2021. Beloved husband of Micheline J. (nee Miranda); dearest father of George D. Jr. (Amy), Mark (Cheryl), Michael (Shannan) and Philip (Carrie) Weimer and Jennifer (Michael) Glavey; also survived by ten grandchildren; brother of Bill Weimer, Madonna (late Joseph) Callahan and Jack (Susan) Weimer; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family present Sunday, 4-8 PM, at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY, where prayers will be said Monday morning at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Bernadette's Church, in Orchard Park, NY, at 10 AM. Face masks are required for Funeral Home Visitation and Funeral Mass at Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2022.