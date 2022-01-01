Menu
George D. "Luetentent buffalo fire Dept" WEIMER
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
WEIMER - George D.
Lieutenant Buffalo Fire Dept.
Of Orchard Park, NY, December 27th, 2021. Beloved husband of Micheline J. (nee Miranda); dearest father of George D. Jr. (Amy), Mark (Cheryl), Michael (Shannan) and Philip (Carrie) Weimer and Jennifer (Michael) Glavey; also survived by ten grandchildren; brother of Bill Weimer, Madonna (late Joseph) Callahan and Jack (Susan) Weimer; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family present Sunday, 4-8 PM, at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY, where prayers will be said Monday morning at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Bernadette's Church, in Orchard Park, NY, at 10 AM. Face masks are required for Funeral Home Visitation and Funeral Mass at Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Jan
3
Prayer Service
9:00a.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Jan
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Bernadette's Church
NY
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
Mickie and family, So sorry to hear about George's (father and brother) passing. Time has wings. Remembering the "good old days" and fun times at Chautauqua Lake. He and Big Al always recalled so many pleasant childhood memories when growing up. May his spirit remain with you in your life. Peace to his soul.
Marguerite (Wally) Wood-Laskowski
Friend
January 1, 2022
