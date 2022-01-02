WENDLING - George A. "Mick"

December 29, 2021; age 87. Of Boston NY. Beloved husband of the late Florence Wendling. Dear father of Pamela (Doug Puff), Donald (Karen) Wendling, Karen (Eugene) Wieckowski, and the late Brian (late Rochelle) Wendling. Grandfather of Matthew (Jill) Wendling, Emily and Derek Wieckowski. Great-grandfather of Avery and Owen Wendling. Brother of Albert (Late Agnita) Wendling, Mary (Ronald) Wendel, Barbara (late John) Keough and the late Charles (late Agnes) Wendling. Predeceased by his parents Albert and Delia Wendling. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday from 3 to 7 PM at the Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, NY, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at Saint John The Baptist Church, Boston, NY, at 10:30 am. (Please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Boston Emergency Squad or the Patchin Volunteer Fire Co. where Mick was a proud member for 55 years.







