WENDLING - George A. "Mick" December 29, 2021; age 87. Of Boston NY. Beloved husband of the late Florence Wendling. Dear father of Pamela (Doug Puff), Donald (Karen) Wendling, Karen (Eugene) Wieckowski, and the late Brian (late Rochelle) Wendling. Grandfather of Matthew (Jill) Wendling, Emily and Derek Wieckowski. Great-grandfather of Avery and Owen Wendling. Brother of Albert (Late Agnita) Wendling, Mary (Ronald) Wendel, Barbara (late John) Keough and the late Charles (late Agnes) Wendling. Predeceased by his parents Albert and Delia Wendling. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday from 3 to 7 PM at the Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, NY, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at Saint John The Baptist Church, Boston, NY, at 10:30 am. (Please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Boston Emergency Squad or the Patchin Volunteer Fire Co. where Mick was a proud member for 55 years.
So sorry about Micks passing, and of course Florence, God bless them, Iwent to school at St Johns in Boston with both of them, many good days and we were very happy with Sister St George as our teacher, and father Kamler our priest, .Mary Clare and Barbara , my memories include your family, God bless you.
Dick May
School
January 8, 2022
Karen and family..so sorry for your loss.
Robet Silagyi
January 6, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Karin Rafter
Other
January 5, 2022
Uncle Mick is having one big reunion up there. One hell of a euchre game.
Ann Wendling
Family
January 4, 2022
My deepest symptoms to all the family on Micks passing. May he Rest in the Peace of Our Lord.