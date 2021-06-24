To the family of George and Violet.

I can’t say enough of the kindness that your Mom and Dad have showed to me personally and Alex my deceased brother. Violet treated Alex like he was part of the family and always made you feel that you were important. Alex loved your Mom and Dad. I came for help and they treated me like I was a member of the family and it was important and your Dad George showed a real concern for my situation and help me.I am sure they were always there when someone they new needed help. To the family, think of the beautiful memories of your dear Mom and Dad and that will help ease the pain you are going through and smile about the beautiful future lies ahead for Mom and Dad.

Eli Lalicich

Eli Lalicich Friend June 23, 2021