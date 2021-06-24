YERICH - George And Violet
June 20, 2021 and June 17, 2021. It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our parents: George and Violet Yerich. 'Usnuli u Gospodu/Fell asleep in the Lord.' George was born in Niagara Falls on November 29, 1930, to Pane Yerich and Katherine Mrmak. Violet was born in the Village of Chippawa, on February 21, 1936, to Rade Bozanich and Olga Rapaich. Their lives began and ended in Niagara Falls - and tell an enduring story of personal and professional success. George and Violet were married on November 26, 1960. Violet's grace and beauty had captivated George. He remained devoted to her. She was genuine and elegant and made a caring home for her children. He was the foundation of the family: strong and wise. They built their home in Chippawa, which remained at the centre of family life for their children, grandchildren and relatives until their passing. They have left behind their three children, George (Cindy), Michael (Milena ) and Katherine ( John) as well as six grandchildren: Violet, Tatiyana, Elizabeth, Michael, Maxim, and Theodore. Violet also predeceases her only brother, Daniel Bozanich, her nephew Jonathan Bozanich, as well as extended family, Kumovi, and dear friends. George and Violet took great pride in their Serbian faith and heritage, and were active members and supporters of the Serbian Orthodox Church and the Serbian community. George was past president and was the current honorary president of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church; Violet was a founding member of St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church. Their leadership and support were vital in shaping the churches and the community that exist today. George and Violet were leaders in the Hospitality Industry. After receiving a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto, George worked alongside his father in the family business. He was a founding member and past president of what is today Niagara Falls Tourism. Together, George and Violet built a family enterprise that now includes the Holiday Inn by the Falls, the Cascade Inn and the Skylon Tower. George and Violet were recognized philanthropists, giving generously to the church, education, health care, charities as well as to families, and individuals - locally, nationally and internationally. Their legacy includes the Yerich Auditorium at Niagara College. In time, their health made it difficult for them to remain publicly active. Nonetheless, they lived comfortably due in part to the caregivers - doctors, nurses and staff at Greater Niagara General as well as their at-home care staff - who provided the support and care, some of whom became a part of their lives. The family thanks them all. The family would also like to thank Otac Milorad Delic for his spiritual guidance. George and Violet passed with their children and grandchildren by their sides. They passed as they had lived their lives: always together, devoted to each other, to their family, and to the well-being of the community. Finally, we, their children, wish to say: our parents were encouraging, supporting, loving, and giving. May God grant them eternal peace. Vecnaja Pamjat-Memory Eternal. Visitation and Services for George and Violet will be held together. For the following visitation times, relatives and friends who wish to attend must register online at https://www.morseandson.com/memorials/george--violet-yerich/4649477/index.php
. Available times are on Wednesday, June 23rd at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main Street, between 2 PM to 8 PM, Thursday, June 24th between 1 PM to 8 PM and on Friday, June 25th at SAINT GEORGE SERBIAN ORTHODOX CHURCH, 6085 Montrose Road, between 11 AM and 1 PM. A private family service with interment will follow. Under current pandemic conditions, all visitors must wear a face mask and practice physical distancing (visit thebao.ca
or call funeral home for further information). As an expression of sympathy, those who wish may make a memorial donation to St. George & St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church or to the Greater Niagara General Hospital Foundation. Memories, photos and condolences shared at www.morseandson.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 24, 2021.