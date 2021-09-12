ZIMMETT - George P., Jr.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 7, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Judith Zimmett; devoted father of Jodi (Charles) Victor and George P. III (Elizabeth Haremza) Zimmett; cherished grandfather of George P. Zimmett, IV and Alexander Zimmett; loving son of the late George P. Sr. and Theresa Zimmett; dear brother of Barbara Wallace, Bernice Insalaco and Gary Zimmett; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., Thursday (September 16) from 4-7 PM, where prayers will be held at 7 PM. Online condolences shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.