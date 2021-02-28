TRAYLOR - Georgetta I.
(nee Taylor)
Entered into eternal rest to be with Jesus on February 22, 2021; beloved wife of the late Clement Traylor; devoted mother of Roxanne Traylor, Beatrice Thorn, and Timothy Traylor; cherished grandmother of Kwame' Traylor, Jasmine Traylor, Jonetta Traylor, Vashni Thorn, Timia Traylor, Kamrin Thorn, Christian Thorn, Bria Traylor and the late JaDero Kelley and four great-grandchildren; dear sister of Barbara Jones, Stella Porter, Karl Taylor, Sr., Dave Ellis Taylor, Johnny Taylor, William Taylor, Sr., and the late James Nash, Eugene Taylor, Sr., and Karol Stinson; also survived by a host of loving family and friends. The family will be present Thursday, March 4th from 2 to 6 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC, 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Road) and Friday, March 5th from 10 to 11 AM at the First Timothy Missionary Baptist Church,1463 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY 14211 where a Funeral Service will follow at 11 AM. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.