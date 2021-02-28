Menu
Georgetta I. TRAYLOR
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive
Williamsville, NY
TRAYLOR - Georgetta I.
(nee Taylor)
Entered into eternal rest to be with Jesus on February 22, 2021; beloved wife of the late Clement Traylor; devoted mother of Roxanne Traylor, Beatrice Thorn, and Timothy Traylor; cherished grandmother of Kwame' Traylor, Jasmine Traylor, Jonetta Traylor, Vashni Thorn, Timia Traylor, Kamrin Thorn, Christian Thorn, Bria Traylor and the late JaDero Kelley and four great-grandchildren; dear sister of Barbara Jones, Stella Porter, Karl Taylor, Sr., Dave Ellis Taylor, Johnny Taylor, William Taylor, Sr., and the late James Nash, Eugene Taylor, Sr., and Karol Stinson; also survived by a host of loving family and friends. The family will be present Thursday, March 4th from 2 to 6 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC, 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Road) and Friday, March 5th from 10 to 11 AM at the First Timothy Missionary Baptist Church,1463 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY 14211 where a Funeral Service will follow at 11 AM. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, NY
Mar
5
Service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
First Timothy Missionary Baptist Church
1463 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY
Mar
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
First Timothy Missionary Baptist Church
1463 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy goes out to my family Roxane Beatrice Timothy and the rest of the family. I'm praying for comfort and healing. I love yall. I'm here if you need anything.
Charisse Taylor
March 5, 2021
Dear Roxanne and Bebe, Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers and that your mom beautiful smile and gentle warmth will always be something that we will always cherish. Love you all.
The Thornton (Mary,AL Jr, Chandra and Tracy) Family
March 3, 2021
The Stephen and Moore Family
March 1, 2021
Dearest Family of Sister Traylor please know that she is loved and you all have my deepest condolences. May the Lord give you peace and comfort during this most difficult time. Love you all, praying your strength in our Father which art in heaven.
Benita Simmons
March 1, 2021
