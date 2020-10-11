WAKELEE - Georgia E. "Dot" (nee Lange)
Of Hamburg, NY, entered into rest at the age of 97, October 9, 2020. Beloved by her dear friend Dick Bish; wife of the late C. Raymond Wakelee; aunt to many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hamburg United Methodist Church. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.