Dear Gig, Leslie, and Monty I loved your mother. We rented the house in Canada when my mother was in her late nineties. Your mother called her mother Mummy and so did I. There was a special room for her on the first floor, kind of an apartment that she could walk to easily. We picked lots of wild flowers and my mother was able to swim and it was perfect in every way. Georgia was a soul mate and so understanding about everything to do with having a very old "Mummy" in the house. I loved it!! and her!!! I know you will miss her. We all will.

Mimi Dow July 1, 2021