POOLEY - Georgia J. (nee Johnson)
Of Buffalo, NY, June 26, 2021, at age 92. Beloved wife of the late Montgomery G. Pooley; loving mother of Georgia "Gigi" Helliwell, Leslie (Michael) Heffernan and Montgomery (Kate) Pooley; devoted grandmother of seven grandchildren; dear sister of the late George (Terry) Johnson, Jermain (late Ellis) Anderson and Wolcott "Skip" (late Joan) Johnson; also survived by nieces and nephews. There are no prior visitations. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Donations in Georgia's memory may be made to the Erie County SPCA. Online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.