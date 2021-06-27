Menu
Georgia J. POOLEY
POOLEY - Georgia J. (nee Johnson)
Of Buffalo, NY, June 26, 2021, at age 92. Beloved wife of the late Montgomery G. Pooley; loving mother of Georgia "Gigi" Helliwell, Leslie (Michael) Heffernan and Montgomery (Kate) Pooley; devoted grandmother of seven grandchildren; dear sister of the late George (Terry) Johnson, Jermain (late Ellis) Anderson and Wolcott "Skip" (late Joan) Johnson; also survived by nieces and nephews. There are no prior visitations. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Donations in Georgia's memory may be made to the Erie County SPCA. Online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com


GiGi- yours was one of the most inspirational moms I've had the pleasure of knowing. I admired her compassion and energy; and her welcoming spirit. Your own love and devotion to her has been remarkable; I hope that your loving relationship will help to sustain you as you heal. With deepest sympathy for your and family- Lauren
Lauren Anthone
Friend
July 7, 2021
Dear Gig, Leslie, and Monty I loved your mother. We rented the house in Canada when my mother was in her late nineties. Your mother called her mother Mummy and so did I. There was a special room for her on the first floor, kind of an apartment that she could walk to easily. We picked lots of wild flowers and my mother was able to swim and it was perfect in every way. Georgia was a soul mate and so understanding about everything to do with having a very old "Mummy" in the house. I loved it!! and her!!! I know you will miss her. We all will.
Mimi Dow
July 1, 2021
There aren't many Georgia's In Bflo so Georgia Pooley was one of the greats. Her kindred spirit will live on.
Georgia Moseley
Friend
June 30, 2021
Georgia was a caring, giving person who will be missed by many.
Joan Bozer
Friend
June 29, 2021
BSAA Board
June 28, 2021
Dear Gigi- Charlie and I send our condolences to you and your family during this very difficult time. From the one or two times years ago that I had the opportunity to meet your mom, or a few times when walking by and saw her out in front of your house, she was obviously a force to be reckoned with! You could just sense her spirit without even knowing her! Please know that we send a huge virtual hug to you!
Leslie and Charlie Ohl
June 27, 2021
